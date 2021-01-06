JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Registrations Begin For 1,700 Vacancies; Open Till January 16

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB recently released an official notification for JKSSB recruitment 2021. The JKSSB recruitment notification is being done for a total of 1700 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB vacancy 2021 is for various posts like Librarian, Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Binder, Driver among others. For all the people who are wondering about the JKSSB recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

JKSSB recruitment 2021

The JKSSB recruitment 2021 drive is being done for a total of 1,700 vacancies. As many as 1,246 posts in JKSSB Financial Department have also been notified in the JKSSB recruitment notification. Other JKSSB vacancy 2021 that are on offer are 144 for Transport, 137 for Election, 79 for Culture, 78 for Labour & Employment, and 16 for Tribal Affairs. The online applications for JKSSB junior assistant recruitment and for other posts started on December 27, 2020. Candidates can register themselves for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 till January 16, 2021.

To apply in the JKSSB 2021’s recruitment drive, the candidate will have to be a domicile of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory. Educational qualifications in the recruitment drive vary according to the post. The details of which are mentioned in the official JKSSB recruitment notification. The age limit is of 40 years. The application fee for the JKSSB recruitment 2021 is ₹350. It can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. The examination will be having Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only with negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. Here is a look at how to apply in the JKSSB Junior assistant recruitment and other posts on offer in the recruitment drive.

Also Read | Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited Under NCC Special Entry Scheme (M & F)

Also Read | As Security Forces Tighten Noose, Pak-based Terror Groups Resort To Cyber Recruitment In J-K: Officials

How to apply for JKSSB vacancy 2021

Go to the official website of JKSSB 2021 at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads as, “Online Application Form Link for posts Advertisement Notice No 04 of 2020” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

To look for the details of the recruitment drive, click on download advertisement and check the eligibility before applying.

Click on apply after reading the official JKSSB recruitment notification.

Enter all the required details like name, email address, mobile number to register.

Once the registration is done, proceed to fill the application form.

Upload the documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For The Posts Of Senior Resident, Manager & Many More

For the direct link to apply in JKSSB recruitment 2021, click HERE

Also Read | IB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open Till January 9 For 2000 Posts Of ACIO

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JKSSB 2021 at jkssb.nic.in to know about all the latest news and updates related to the recruitment.

Image Credits: Shutterstock