Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For The Posts Of Senior Resident, Manager & Many More

Indian Railways have released several notifications for the railway recruitment 2021. Thousands of posts are on offer in the RRB recruitment. A lot of people have been looking for Indian railway jobs to make a career in. Several people have been wondering about what railway vacancies are on offer. For all the people who are curious about the Indian railway jobs, here is a look at some of the railway vacancies that are on offer in railway recruitment 2021.

Senior residents in the Head Quarter hospital, Byculla

The medical department of Central Railway will be conducting a walk-in interview on January 6, 2021. RRB recruitment is for a total of 6 posts. The candidate should possess a Post Graduate Degree/MD/MS/DNB or Diploma in the concerned speciality. The interview will start at 12 noon afterwards. For the candidates with post-graduation, the age limit is 40 years old. See the detailed railway recruitment notification on www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Manager posts in Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited had invited online applications for a total of five posts of managers on December 12, 2020. The applications can be done till January 14, 2021. Posts that are on offer are, Group General Manager (Finance) - Scale of Pay ₹1,20,000-2,80,000, Joint General Manager (Law) Scale of pay - ₹80,000– 2,20,000, Deputy General Manager (Finance) Scale of pay - ₹70,000– 2,00,000, Deputy Manager (Company Secretary) Scale of pay -₹50,000– 1,60,000. See the official notification HERE

Technician, Engineer, Controller Vacancies in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited

The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited department has invited applications for 139 Bumper Posts Jobs vacancy under Metro Rail recruitment. The vacancies are all over in Maharashtra. The online registration and details can be checked on the official portal website of Indian Rail Metro, Maha Metro Rail i.e mahametro.org

RRC SWR Apprentice, Group C 1025 Vacancies

RRC South Western Railway Department has invited interested candidates for appointed of 1004 Bumper Posts Jobs vacancy and 21 vacancies for group C Posts under Railway recruitment cell. The vacancies are all over in Bangalore. The last date to apply for the candidates is January 9, 2021. See the railway recruitment notification on rrchubli.in.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of railway recruitment 2021 at indianrailwayrecruitment.in to know about all the latest updates and news about Indian railway jobs.

Image Credits: Shutterstock