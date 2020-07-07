JNU To Conduct Online Exams For Those Who Have Internet; Offline For Other Students

A day after UGC revised guidelines and permitted universities to conduct examinations, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said that it will conduct online end term examinations for students having internet access and will conduct offline exams for students having no internet access as and when they return back to the campus.

JNU VC M. Jagadesh Kumar issued a statement on Tuesday and welcomed the revised guidelines. He said, "There couldn't have been a better practical solution. This will help millions of students in the Universities to complete their academic requirements so that they move on to the next session seamlessly."

The MHA on Monday, permitted universities to conduct examinations during Unlock period. Moreover, MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. This move comes after several state universities have cancelled exams.

UGC revises guidelines

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

