MHA Mandates Holding Final Year Exams As Per UGC Academic Calender Following SOPs

In response to the MHA allowing university exams, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that final year exams which were to be evaluated by July, will niw be conducted in September.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, permitted universities to conduct examinations during Unlock period, as per PIB. Moreover, MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. This move comes after several state universities have cancelled exams.

After the State government's announcement cancelling exams, Mumbai University might follow the final call of not conducting the final year exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The State Minister for higher education stated that the examinations for all professional and non-professional degree and postgraduate courses for all the fourteen universities in the State will be optional - scheduled for later in the upcoming academic year. In case of cancellation of exams, the marking scheme for the results after the cancellation of exams will follow a 50-50 pattern - an average of previous performances and internal assessments.

Mumbai University reportedly has over 73,000 students with ATKT out of the 2.03 lakh students, who are facing an uncertain fate due to the indecision on exams by the university. Moreover, the Centre has already postponed JEE Main and NEET exams to September. While the JEE Main exam shall be held between September 1-6, the JEE advanced exam will be conducted on September 27, NEET exam will be held on September 13.

On Saturday, Rajasthan and Punjab Government cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges, technical institutes in view of coronavirus outbreak in the state. On the other hand, Gujarat, UP, Delhi have favoured postponing exams and individual varsities are deciding on new dates. Most states have stated inability to conduct exams safely due to COVID-19 crisis.

On a Higher Secondary level, the ICSE board exams for Class X and XII were cancelled, after CBSE board too cancelled its remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country. The results were announced based on internal assessment. While ICSE said that no exams will be held at a later date for the students, CBSE provided Class XII students with the option of sitting for the exam at a later date.