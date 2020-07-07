NTA 2020 Extends Form Correction Deadline For UGC NET, CSIR & More Due To COVID-19

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the National Testing Agency has opened the portal for correction for various exam forms. The NTA 2020 examinations that have been affected by the coronavirus situation is normally given by thousands across the country in the month of June. NTA received complaints about the inability of form corrections and requests for reopening of the portal for form corrections from candidates. The authorities have opened the portal for a week now. NTA 2020 revision of forms are for the following exams-

AIAPGET

JOINT CSIR UGC NET JUNE

UGC NET JUNE 2020

JNUEE

ICARS ALL INDIA ENTRANCE EXAMINATION FOR ADMISSION(ICAR)

PhD AND OPENMAT (MBA) ENTRANCE EXAMINATION

NTA 2020 announces extension of the deadline

As per the latest notifications by the NTA, the candidates can make changes to the form between the dates July 6, 2020, and July 15, 2020. Students have almost a week’s time to make the required corrections. The notice further suggested that “The NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final” These are for all candidates who have filled the above forms.

Here are some useful links for several examinations-

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and PENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020. Link for the same is ignouexams.nic.in. For any queries, students can mail at ignou@nta.ac.in

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020. Link for the same is icar.nta.nic.in. For any queries, students can mail at icar@nta.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination JNUEE -2020. Link for the same is jnuexams.nta.nic.in. For any queries, students can mail at jm@nta.ac.in

UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) -June 2020. Link for the same is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For any queries students can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR UGC NET)-June 2020. Link for the same is csirnet.nta.nic.in. For any queries, students can mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)- 2020. Link for the same is ntaaiapget.nic.in. For any queries, students can mail at aiapget@nta.ac.in

