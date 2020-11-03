JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment List Declared Now!

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority aka JoSAA has released the fifth seat allotment result today. Candidates can complete the online reporting, fees payment, document uploading process, as well as the submission of their response till November 5th. The last date to respond to a query would, however, be till November 6th, till 5 pm, where the withdrawal of seats should also be done within that time period. The Round 6 counselling list, that is the final list, would be released on November 7th. Visit the official website to check the JoSAA allotment results on josaa.nic.in. Here are the steps to check JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment list.

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Is Declared Now!

How to check JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment?

Earlier the JoSAA counselling seat allotment for 1st round was released on October 17, 2020, while the 2nd allotment result was released on October 21. Round 3 list was declared on October 26, and Round 4 was released on October 30. Read ahead to check the complete schedule of the JoSAA counselling 2020 for Round 5 seat allotment as well the further process.

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-5’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials to access the JoSAA counselling result for Round 5.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA fifth allotment result 2020 will be uploaded on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming JosAA counselling seat allotment for 2020.

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Registration To Begin By October 6; Read Schedule Details

Image courtesy: JoSAA website

The JoSAA 2020 is set up by the MHRD to regulate the joint seat allocation to 110 institutes of the country, which includes the 23 IITs, 31 NITs as well as other prestigious colleges as well. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA is currently conducting the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling is based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020.

ALSO READ| NEET Counselling 2020: Registration For NEET Counselling Postponed, See New Date Here

ALSO READ| NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Notice For Application Process Under NRI Quota