JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Registration To Begin By October 6; Read Schedule Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will soon begin with the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling 2020 will be based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020. The application for JoSAA 2020 registration begins by October 6, 2020. The officials have released earlier today, the detailed process, the dates and schedule for JoSAA 2020 registration.

Also Read | JEE Main Results 2020: Here Is How You Can Download Answer Key

JoSAA counselling 2020 date

Important things to be noted by students are the eligibility required for NITs, IIEST, IITs and GFTIs will be first on the JEE Main 2020 result, which was announced yesterday. The admission process for Indian Institutes of Technology will be on the basis of JEE Advanced results which are yet to be declared. Reports suggest that the results will be announced on October 5. According to the notification, there will be over five rounds of admissions between the months of October and November.

Also Read | JEE Main 2020 Results Declared: HRD Minister Praises Spirit Of 'cooperative Federalism'

This year, the minimum marks in JEE Main 2020 result for qualifying for JoSAA counselling 2020 date have witnessed a drop due to the cancellation of several board exams. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hampered the education calendar. The examinations were not conducted for most state-level boards.

Here are the dates for JoSAA counselling 2020

JEE Main 2020 result was announced on September 11, 2020 JEE Advanced 2020 result to be on October 5, 2020 Candidate must know that the choice for filling for academic programs under JoSAA will begin on this day. Students who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices from October 11, 2020, after the declaration of AAT result to be by October 6, 2020. The display of mock seat allocation-1 based as filled by students on October 11, 2020, 17:00 IST will be on declared on October 12, 2020 By October 13, 2020, the list of choices selected by candidates will be finalised and by the next day that is October 14, 2020, the final list will be given out. Filling of forms under the JoSAA counselling 2020 to end by 5:00 pm on October 15, 2020. Round one of seat allocation to be by October 17, 2020

Also Read | JEE MAINS Results 2020 Announced; 24 Students Score 100 Percentile; See Toppers List Here

Also Read | JEE Main Result 2020: What Is Normalisation Process And How To Calculate Percentile