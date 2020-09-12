JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Registration To Begin By October 6; Read Schedule Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will soon begin with the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling 2020 will be based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020. The application for JoSAA 2020 registration begins by October 6, 2020. The officials have released earlier today, the detailed process, the dates and schedule for JoSAA 2020 registration.
Important things to be noted by students are the eligibility required for NITs, IIEST, IITs and GFTIs will be first on the JEE Main 2020 result, which was announced yesterday. The admission process for Indian Institutes of Technology will be on the basis of JEE Advanced results which are yet to be declared. Reports suggest that the results will be announced on October 5. According to the notification, there will be over five rounds of admissions between the months of October and November.
This year, the minimum marks in JEE Main 2020 result for qualifying for JoSAA counselling 2020 date have witnessed a drop due to the cancellation of several board exams. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hampered the education calendar. The examinations were not conducted for most state-level boards.
