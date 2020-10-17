JoSAA Counselling 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released On Josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first allotment list for counselling on its official website on Saturday, October 17. The online registration process for JoSAA had commenced on October 6 and was concluded on October 15, 2020. All the candidates who registered for JoSAA counselling can now head to the authority’s official website and check the JoSAA allotment results on josaa.nic.in. Read on to find out more about.

JoSAA counselling 2020 updates

Here’s how to check JoSAA first allotment list 2020

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-1’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA first allotment list 2020 will be load on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.]

JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment news

All the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round will be required to make the online fee payment and upload all necessary documents online at josaa.nic.in on or before October 19, 2020. But, candidates who were not allocated seats in round one, need not fret. According to the official statement issued by JoSAA on their website, there will be six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020. In 2019 there were seven rounds but the rounds were reduced this year so that the admission process could be completed as soon as possible as Diwali holidays will begin soon and the new academic session starts immediately after.

According to the recent notification by JEE Advanced 2020, the changes in the number of rounds were made to ensure that students are back to classes before the end of the year. Prof Siddhartha Pandey, who is the chairman of JEE Advanced 2020 committee from IIT Delhi mentioned in a statement released on the website that the academic year will begin immediately after the JoSAA counselling registration is complete. However, it is yet to be announced if the mode of classes will be online or offline.

According to the notification, the admission process as well will take place completely online. Students will not have to physically report at any of the admission centres like before at the allotted institution to confirm the admission. They can do so through the unique password and ID.

