NEET Result 2020: How To Calculate The NEET Percentile? Find Out

Results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be announced today on October 16. The result will be made available on the official websites nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the conducting body of NEET 2020, is yet to inform the exact result time. However, candidates can learn to calculate their percentile prior to the release of the NEET result in 2020. Read on to find out, “How to calculate NEET percentile?”
In order to be able to calculate the NEET percentile, a candidate must first be aware of their NEET marks and NEET rank. Hence, let’s look at how to calculate these two aspects of the NEET result in 2020. Before diving into the NEET result, candidates must be aware of the fact that according to a report on NTA’s website, General category students require a minimum of 50th percentile marks to qualify while reserved categories need at least 40th percentile marks to qualify.
A candidates NEET rank is calculated and announced in the rank list by NTA. But, one can calculate an estimate of their rank by seeing the previous year’s NEET scores vs NEET ranks. It is also helpful to know that NTA has revealed on its official website that it takes into account the raw NEET scores of all candidates and then uses a few tie-breaker methods to rank them. According to NTA in NEET 2019, here are the tiebreakers used in the following order:
Candidates can calculate their NEET marks or NEET score with the help of the answer key made available by the NTA. A student can tally their own answers with the ones mentioned in NEET answer key to see which questions you answered correctly. For each correct answer will get 4 marks, while every wrong answer will deduct 1 mark. Unattempted questions and those having multiple answers marked will get no marks.
