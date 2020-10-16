NEET Result 2020: How To Calculate The NEET Percentile? Find Out

Results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be announced today on October 16. The result will be made available on the official websites nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the conducting body of NEET 2020, is yet to inform the exact result time. However, candidates can learn to calculate their percentile prior to the release of the NEET result in 2020. Read on to find out, “How to calculate NEET percentile?”

Read | NEET Answer Key 2020: Final answer key expected to release in few hours

How to calculate NEET percentile?

In order to be able to calculate the NEET percentile, a candidate must first be aware of their NEET marks and NEET rank. Hence, let’s look at how to calculate these two aspects of the NEET result in 2020. Before diving into the NEET result, candidates must be aware of the fact that according to a report on NTA’s website, General category students require a minimum of 50th percentile marks to qualify while reserved categories need at least 40th percentile marks to qualify.

Read | NEET result 2020 to be announced by NTA tomorrow on October 16, 2020

How to calculate the NEET rank?

A candidates NEET rank is calculated and announced in the rank list by NTA. But, one can calculate an estimate of their rank by seeing the previous year’s NEET scores vs NEET ranks. It is also helpful to know that NTA has revealed on its official website that it takes into account the raw NEET scores of all candidates and then uses a few tie-breaker methods to rank them. According to NTA in NEET 2019, here are the tiebreakers used in the following order:

Higher marks in biology (botany and zoology section combined) will be given a higher NEET rank

Higher marks in Chemistry will be given a higher NEET rank

The number of wrong answers candidates who have lesser number of wrong answers would be awarded the higher rank.

Age candidates with higher age would be preferred over the younger ones and awarded the higher rank.

Read | NEET Result 2020 likely to be out by October 16; NEET re-exam date scheduled for Oct 14

How to calculate the NEET score?

Candidates can calculate their NEET marks or NEET score with the help of the answer key made available by the NTA. A student can tally their own answers with the ones mentioned in NEET answer key to see which questions you answered correctly. For each correct answer will get 4 marks, while every wrong answer will deduct 1 mark. Unattempted questions and those having multiple answers marked will get no marks.

Total NEET Marks = 180 MCQs X 4 = 720 Marks

Your NEET score = (Total number of correct answers x 4) (Total number of incorrect answers x 1)

Read | NEET 2020: SC allows NTA to conduct re-exam on Oct 14, results on Oct 16

How to calculate NEET percentile

NEET percentile based on marks

A student can calculate your NEET percentile easily with their own NEET score and the score of a NEET topper in that particular year.

NEET Percentile = Your NEET score * 100 / NEET score of the topper

NEET percentile based on rank

Students can also calculate their NEET percentile with their own NEET rank and the number of candidates appearing for NEET that particular year.

NEET Percentile = [(Total no. of candidates appearing NEET Rank) /Total no. of candidates appearing] x 100

This method is trickier than the last one.

Image Source: Shutterstock