NEET Cut Off 2020: See NEET 2020 Expected Cutoff For UR, OBC, SC, ST Category

The National Testing Agency has recently announced the NEET 2020 result, cut off and final answer key on October 16, 2020. Candidates can now check their results at ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has declared the combined results for candidates who gave the September 13th and the October 14th exam. In 2020, Soyeb Aftab achieved the AIR - 1 rank with 720 marks. While Akansha Singh got AIR-2 position with 720 marks as well. The third position was achieved by Tummala Sanikitha scoring 715 marks. Take a look at the NEET 2020 expected cutoff for UR, OBC, SC, ST category candidates.

ALSO READ| UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment Exam 2017 Results Declared; Details Here

NEET 2020 cut off

Candidates should keep in mind if two candidates receive the same score at NEET, then the ranks are decided on the basis of the candidates scoring higher marks in Botany and Zoology. If this also does not solve the rank issue, then the rank is given to candidate with higher marks in Chemistry subject. If the marks continue to be same even after this, then the rank is finally awarded to a student with a lesser number of incorrect answers.

Last year, the cut-off was 134 out of 720 for candidates for general category while for SC/ST and OBC candidates the NEET cut off was 107 out of 720. Candidates who qualify NEET exam are offered admission in 80,055 seats in MMBS and 26,949 in BDS colleges in India. Candidates are also offered seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, AYUSH institutes as well as veterinary institutes through the NEET scores.

Category Cut off percentile Marks No. of candidates qualified UR 50th Percentile 720-147 6,82,406 UR/ EWS & PH 45th Percentile 146-129 99 OBC 40th Percentile 146-113 61,265 SC 40th Percentile 146-113 19,572 ST 40th Percentile 146-113 7,837 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 126-113 233 SC & PH 40th Percentile 128-113 70 ST & PH 40th Percentile 128-113 18

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: NTA Releases NEET OMR Sheets At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

How to check NTA NEET Result 2020

NEET 2020 was conducted all over India on September 13, 2020, and the Phase 2 exam was held on October 14. The exam on October 14 was conducted for those COVID positive students or students who could not appear the exam on September 13th due to COVID restrictions in their city or state. 15.97 Lakhs of students had registered themselves for NEET 2020. Here is a look at how to check the NEET result 2020.

Go to the official websites of the NTA and NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the link of NEET result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials correctly like registration number, roll number and submit after cross-checking it.

Your NEET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET result 2020 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image credits: NTA NEET website

ALSO READ| NEET 2020 To Announce Results Soon! Last Date To Raise Objections For Answers Today

ALSO READ| Maharashtra: MPSC Exams Postponed For The Third Time, New Date To Be Out Soon

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock