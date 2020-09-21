Kanpur University Result 2020: CSJMU Entrance Exam Result Declared; See Results

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University also known as CSJMU has declared the Kanpur University results today on September 21. Candidates can check the results for the University entrance exams by visiting the official website at kanpuruniversity.org. Apart from the declaration of the result, candidates would also be able to fill their institute choices during the online counselling which will also start from today. The website is yet to put up the counselling link though.

Counselling dates - September 21st to 23rd - The online counselling for B.B.A., B.C.A., BPT/BMLT/BMM, M.Ed., B.COM (HONS.), D.PHARMA, LL.M. & MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM) are scheduled from today.

Counselling dates for B.A.LL.B., LL.B., B.P.Ed. & M.P.Ed. will be declared later. While the candidates of the other courses would be called by the specific departments on the basis of the merit scored in the entrance exam.

Allotment result - September 24th 5 pm onwards

Admission dates - September 25th to September 28th

Kanpur university CSJMU entrance exam was declared and the counselling is all set to start from today. However, the candidates who want to apply for admission into an affiliated college should bring their certificate of conduct signed by their Head of the Institution where the candidate was studying before joining the college. Counselling link can be accessed here.

Visit the official site of Kanpur University at kanpuruniversity.org.

Click on the CSJMU entrance exam result link available on the home page under the new announcements section.

Enter roll number or registration number and click on submit.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a print out of the same for further reference.

Direct link - Click here.

Kanpur University was established in the year 1966. The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has almost 170 affiliated colleges in the nearby 15 districts. The Kanpur University offers undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in various courses including Art, Science, Commerce, Law, Engineering and Medicine streams. Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated with the recent announcements by the Kanpur university portal. Currently, the complete date scheduled for counselling has not been uploaded on the website, however, it is expected that the details would soon be uploaded, along with the online counselling link to start the online counselling process from today.

