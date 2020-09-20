UP BEd JEE 2020: Lucknow University Postpones Counselling Until Oct 19

The University of Lucknow has postposed the counselling of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) that was scheduled to begin from September 21. The varsity on September 19 announced that due to the ongoing examinations of many final year students the University has decided to postpone the counselling. The University in a press release on Saturday said that if counselling for JEE BEd 2020 is conducted from September 21 many final year aspirants will miss them and hence the administration has decided to postpone them.

The University in the notice informed that the counselling will now take place from October 19 to November 8. The University also said that the new session will begin from November 9 onwards. The varsity further added that the remaining seats after the conclusion of the counselling will be filled via pool counselling and admission forms would be available for rs. 750. The University said it will also admit students in EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category this time but only in government and subsidised colleges.

UP JEE BEd 2020

The UP JEE BEd 2020 results were declared by the Lucknow University on September 5 the examination for which had commenced on August 9. More than 3,57,696 candidates had appeared for the UP JEE B.Ed. 2020 exam in total 1,089 examination centres across 73 districts of UP despite spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases. At least 4,31,904 candidates had registered for the exam but only 82 per cent of them appeared for the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

