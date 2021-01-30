Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 Dates Out (tentative); Exams To Start From May 24

Karnataka state minister, S Suresh Kumar, recently announced the dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The 2nd PUC (pre-university course) exam is slated to be conducted from May 24 to June 10. These dates are currently tentative as exam officials have asked the students to submit any objections regarding the conducting of 2nd PUC exam in an offline mode. After the dates are confirmed, the official timetable would be uploaded on the official website. Read on to know more about 2nd PUC exam tentative date and check out the tentative time table for the same.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2021 dates (tentative)

ANI shared the tweet on January 29, 2021, regarding the state education minister's announcement about tentative 2nd PUC exam. The tweet mentions that the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam would be conducted between May 24 to June 10. On the other hand, Karnataka state is all set to start the schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school session of Class 9 to 12 will begin from February 1 while the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 that is the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, will also be conducted from June 14 to June 25, 2021. The class 10 exams of the Karnataka Board are scheduled to be conducted offline at various centres.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from 24th May to 10th June: S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

On the other hand, parents of the private school's students in Karnataka would be paying 70 per cent of the tuition fees this academic year due to the pandemic. Here is a look at the time table for the Karnataka 2nd year PUC exam. As reported by embibe, here is the sequence of subjects to expect for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam date scheduled in May-June 2021. The official time table is yet to be uploaded on the official website.

May - June 2021 - History, Physics, Basic Maths

May - June 2021 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

May - June 2021- Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music

May - June 2021 - Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry

May - June 2021 - Information Technology, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

May - June 2021 - Urdu

May - June 2021 - Political Science, Statistics

May - June 2021 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics

May - June 2021 - Geography

May - June 2021 - Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

May - June 2021 - Logic, Geology, Home Science

May - June 2021 - Economics, Biology

May - June 2021 - Hindi

May - June 2021 - Kannada

May - June 2021 - Sanskrit

May - June 2021 - English

