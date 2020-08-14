Karnataka PGCET & DCET 2020 Dates Get Changed Amid Pandemic; See The New Schedule Here

Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020 have been postponed for later dates due to the issues faced during the current pandemic in the country. The exams were earlier slated to be conducted in August. The KEA aka Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the application dates for the Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020 exams. Candidates can still apply for the exams by August 20th. The Karnataka PGCET exams are conducted for admissions into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch courses in various colleges in Karnataka. While DCET i.e. Diploma CET is for those students who want admission into 2nd and 3rd sem engineering courses.

Karnataka PGCET & DCET 2020 dates changed

The Karnataka Examination Authority has changed the dates for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020) and Karnataka Diploma CET 2020 (Karnataka DCET 2020).

Karnataka PGCET will now be held on October 6 while DCET 2020 will be conducted on October 7.

Students are advised to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in to be updated with the latest news or announcements regarding the same.

Application for both Karnataka PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 has been extended up to August 20.

Image courtesy: kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET exam 2020, DCET exam 2020 application form direct link

Karnataka PGCET direct link - http://164.100.133.71/pgcet-2/(S(tsunmo03q4orzhbnbzdsov3m))/Home.aspx

Karnataka DCET direct link - http://164.100.133.71/diplomafresh-1/(S(wuzx1vckii20fizqmsq1popf))/Home.aspx

PGCET 2020 Revised Time Table

PGCET 2020 will start from October 6, 2020, with the Type B exams for ME/M Tech and MArch courses. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for 100 marks. The exam for Type A courses will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for 100 marks. While On October 7, KEA will conduct exams for MCA and MBA courses for 100 marks each. The MCA exams will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam for MBA will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm on October 7th itself.

Image courtesy: kea.kar.nic.in

DCET 2020 Revised Time Table

The Karnataka DCET 2020 exam for the various subjects will be held on October 7 from 10 am to 1 pm. The DCET i.e. Diploma CET exam will be conducted for180 marks. While Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted only in Bangalore from 3 pm to 4 pm for 50 marks.

Image courtesy: kea.kar.nic.in

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock