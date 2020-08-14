LSAT India 2020 Result Declared Today: How To Check Results For LSAT 2020 Exam

The LSAT- India exam that is conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA has declared the results for the All India Law exam today. The results can be checked from this website - discoverlaw.in. The exam was conducted from July 19 to 26th this year in an online mode for the first time.

The results of the first online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test, taken by 6,000 students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to join JGLS in different academic programmes. The exam was conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE.

LSAT India 2020 result declared

Students who had appeared for the LSAT India 2020 exam can check their results at discoverlaw.in. The LSAT test which is owned and administered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA, was conducted in Indian in its first of its time, online mode via their affiliate Person VUE. This year 6,651 students registered for the online test and around 6000 had appeared for the test.

Steps To Check LSAT-India 2020 Result

Visit the official website of LSAC i.e. Law School Admission Council at discoverlaw.excelindia.com

Click on ‘Access Scorecard’ on the top of the homepage

Login into the LSAC website by typing in your credentials. Type your Username/ email ID and password to log in.

LSAT India 2020 result would be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out of the results.

However, here is the direct link to check results - https://discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT/

All about LSAT India

LSAT—India is basically an entrance examination for students seeking admission into the various schools in the country. The test is designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), USA. The test comprises of an MCQ i.e. Multiple choice questions format and includes questions from logical reasoning, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension. The LSAT India is a premier admissions test for students interested to take admissions into premier Indian law colleges for LL.B. and LL.M programmes.

The test aims to examine the critical thinking of a candidate which is essential for success in the law schools. More than 1.38 lakhs of LSAT exams are administered per year at more than 920 exam centres worldwide. LSAT exam, however, does not ensure the candidate's admission to a specific law school, as the admission decisions are made by individual law colleges. the LSAT score helps the candidates to apply to premier law schools in the country.

