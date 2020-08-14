MHT CET 2020 Exam Dates To Be Announced By Next Week: MHA State Education Minister

Maharashtra State Education Department will be releasing the MHT CET 2020 exam dates within the upcoming eight days. The Common Entrance Test is awaited by lakhs of students across the state and the ministry is yet to give out the final dates. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant will be heading the meeting in the coming week as per reports.

MHT CET exam 2020 to be out soon

State education minister had revealed the challenges faced by the review committee. He said that the volume of students appearing for MHT CET exam 2020 is quite high in all districts. The examination has to be conducted at the same time to establish uniformity in a competitive format of MHT CET 2020. Apart from that he also mentioned that 5.5 lakh students have registered for MHT CET 2020 and with the state grappling with the highest number of cases, it will be a challenge to work by the health protocols set by the centre. The state has to follow all social distancing norms and avoid any health hazard in the process, as said by Uday Samant on MHT CET during a press brief.

MHT CET 2020 details to know

The review committee along with the MHT CET 2020 commissioner is conducting a survey to find out whether the examinations can be pushed to the taluka and division level to further bifurcate students into smaller numbers said Uday Samant on MHT CET’s current status. The commissioners have reportedly even given sole decision-making powers to organise the examinations in the way that fits the taluka or division

Sandeep Kadam, the commissioner of MHT CET exam 2020 had revealed during a press briefing that the committee is waiting on orders from the state government. Once the state government gives a green flag to conducting exams in the state, the MHT CET exam 2020 can also be conducted. The dates will be declared as soon as the decision on conducting exams are out.

MHT CET exam news

MHT CET 2020 examination originally was to be conducted in July but later got postponed to August 2020. However, the examinations are being postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the state. The new MHT CET will be available on the official website of the committee. The link for the same is mhtcet.org.