Mumbai University Latest Updates: Panel Meeting Decides Dates Of Final Year Exams

Mumbai has reported over 20000 positive COVID-19 cases now. The increasing and alarming numbers in the city have brought life to a standstill. In the last few days, Mumbai has reported an all-time high case which does not seem to subside. With the uncertainty over the lockdown after it has been extended for the fourth time in Maharashtra, Mumbai University’s earlier decision of conducting the exams for the final year students have been questioned by the students. Several petitions and tweets later Mumbai University still plans to conduct the exams of the outgoing students in the month of July. Read on to know about Mumbai University exams, announcements and latest details.

Mumbai University panel meets colleges to plan exam dates

According to reports, the examination panel has met the affiliated colleges and head of the departments over a virtual conference. This is for the planning of dates and schedule of the upcoming exams of final year and outgoing students of Mumbai University. It was earlier declared that the final year students will be appearing for their ultimate semesters in July. Vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar held a meeting with over 850 colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University. The meeting covered all the topics ensuring the smooth grading of the Mumbai University which included, internal assessments, ATKT, paper marking scheme and also how the examinations will be conducted.

Yuva Sena urges Mumbai University and others to cancel the exams

Yuva Sena in Maharashtra backed the petition by students which demands the cancellation of the final year students’ exams. This comes after Maharashtra Ministry of Higher and Technical education followed the guidelines laid out by the University Grants Commission. Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai compiled an official letter to the Uday Samant, the minister of Higher and Technical education to revoke the decision and instead mark the students on their previous performances.

CBSE students wait on a decision

CBSE students in Mumbai as well as in the country are waiting on an update of their examination. The Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Government of India wrote on Twitter, “CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheet of the board exams, due to this, the date sheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be held today at 5 pm is now announced on Monday (18-05-2020).” Students will have to further wait for the decisions. The decision is pending regarding the 10th and 12th board examinations.

