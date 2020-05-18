NIOS Admit Card 2020: Download New Hall Tickets For Pending NIOS Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon release the Admit Cards for Class 10 and 12. NIOS will release the admit card/hall ticket for both theory and practical exams. All the admit cards will be available for download on the NIOS official website, https://www.nios.ac.in/.

NIOS Admit Card 2020

NIOS will issue the admit cards for theory and practical exams separately on the official website. Any student who wants to download his or her admit card for theory or practical exam will have to enter their official enrollment number/registration id. These new admit cards are only for the exams that were pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak and countrywide lockdown.

Initially, the hall ticket/admit card for NIOS practical exams were shared on March 6, 2020, while the admit cards for the theory exams were released on March 14, 2020. The March 6 admit card was meant for the practical exams that were set to be held between March 11 to 18, 2020. However, most of the practical exams that were held after 13th were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, all theory exams were rescheduled to a later date due to the lockdown.

These new hall tickets/Admit cards will only be valid for the remaining NIOS exams that were delayed due to the pandemic. The remaining NIOS exams have all been pushed back until June of 2020, as the lockdown has been extended to May 31, 2020. The admit card/hall ticket will also provide all the details required, such as the venue, timing, and the dates of the pending examinations.

While most NIOS exams are still pending, some practical exams were successfully conducted back in March. The results for those practical exams are now available on NIOS' official website. If you gave a NIOS practical exam in March, then you can go to the official website and check for your results.

All you need to do is enter the current captcha and your official registration number. While waiting for the hall tickets and new exam dates, students can also access online study material on the NIOS website. Further updates about the examination dates can also be found on the NIOS website.

