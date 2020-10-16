Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 Is Declared Now! Check Results Here

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has now declared the awaited results for SSLC supplementary exams for this year. The exams were conducted between September 21 to 28. Students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can now check the results from the official website at kseeb.kar.nic.in. A few days earlier, the results for the PUC supplementary results were also declared on October 9. Read on to check the steps to check Karanataka SSLC Suplementary results for 2020.

How to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020

Visit the official result website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link which is visible at the floating bar on the homepage. The link reads Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2020.

Add your registration number and date of birth to view the Karnataka SSLC result.

Take a printout of the results for future reference

For direct link - Click here

The KSEEB board conducted the supplementary exam for candidates who had failed in the regular exam. The KSEEB had earlier conducted the SSLC i.e. 10th results on August 10th. Here is how the results page of KSEEB portal appears; the Date of Birth has to be entered according to the DOB mentioned in the SSLC supplementary application form.

The SSLC supplementary exam 2020 was conducted for over three hours as the exam began at 10:30 am and continued till 1:45 pm. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 between September 21 to September 28. This year the passing percentage for girls in Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam was 55.96% while boys had a passing percentage of 48.56%. While the regular SSLC exams were conducted between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. Karnataka was one of the few states which were able to conduct the exams despite the early threats of COVID-19. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. The authorities faced major flak for conducting the examinations during high health risk due to the virus. However, the authorities conducted the exams successfully.

