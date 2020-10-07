RBSE Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th (secondary) Supplementary Exam Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has recently announced the results for 10th class supplementary exam. The results can also be referred to as secondary supplementary exam results as mentioned on the RBSE website. The 10th class supplementary exam for Rajasthan board students was conducted from September 3 to Sept. 8. The results can be checked from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their roll number to check their supplementary results.

How to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020?

Visit the RBSE board official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘Suppl.Result Secondary Exam.2020’ link.

Enter student’s roll number in the login window and click on Submit.

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 can be available for individual candidates and the whole list of passed candidates cannot be seen through this window.

Take a printout or screenshot of the 10th supplementary results for later use.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th supplementary result - Click here

The passing marks for the RBSE 10th results are 33 % that the students have to score in the six subjects including Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Image courtesy: RBSE official website

Image courtesy: RBSE official website

RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the 12th class supplementary result a few days ago as well. The RBSE result 2020 was declared on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared in the RBSE 2020 12th supplementary examination can now go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and check their result. The supplementary exams for class 12th were released for all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts on October 2nd.

This supplementary exam was held for those students who were unable to pass one or two papers in their first attempt of RBSE class 12 exams. To clear the supplementary examination, a candidate needs to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. The supplementary examination for class 12 students was held last month in two shifts from September 3 to September 12.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock