NEET Result 2020 To Be Announced By NTA Tomorrow On October 16, 2020

National Testing Agency is all set to announce the NEET result 2020 tomorrow on October 16, 2020. The NEET result date was announced by NTA through an official notice. NEET result 2020 would be declared on the official websites of the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in. Those candidates who had appeared in the NEET 2020 can check the official websites tomorrow to see their NEET result 2020. For all the people who are wondering about the NEET result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

NEET result date and NEET result time

Students can check their NEET result 2020 by using their roll number as mentioned on the NEET admit card. NTA had earlier announced that the NEET result date to be October 12, 2020. However, the recent notice mentions the NEET result date as October 16, 2020. The NEET result time has not yet declared by the authorities. Candidates will have to keep checking the official website to know about the exact NEET result time. The official notice by NTA read as, “The combined result of NEET (UG) 2020 (held on 13.09.2020 and to be held on 14.10.2020), would be declared on 16.10.2020 (Friday)."

NEET result 2020

NEET 2020 was conducted all over India on September 13, 2020. 15.97 Lakhs of students had registered themselves for NEET 2020. NTA had conducted the NEET 2020 phase 2 for COVID-19 affected candidates on October 14, 2020. Those candidates who were either positive or were in the containment zones during the conduct of exam on September 1 were eligible for this re-exam. The combined NEET result 2020 for both the exams will be announced tomorrow on October 16, 2020. Here is a look at how to check the NEET result 2020 once declared.

Go to the official websites of the NTA and NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the link of NEET result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials correctly like registration number, roll number and submit after cross-checking it.

Your NEET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET result 2020 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the NEET result 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NEET result date and NEET result time.

