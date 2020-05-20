Kashmir University Latest Updates: SWAYAM Portal For PG Students Started Under UGC

With over 160 cases in Srinagar alone and over 1300 in Jammu&Kashmir, the region is under strict lockdown since the COVID-19 has only been increasing in the country. Several precautionary measures have been undertaken by the authorities in the state to curb the surge of coronavirus. However, in a move to not further disturb the academics in the state, several meetings have been made to bring the curriculum on track with new rules in place. Kashmir University as well has been looking into new yet safe ways to continue with the academic years of its pupils. Read on to know what exactly are the plans of Kashmir University regarding the exams, assessments and more.

Kashmir University’s SWAYAM portal for online course identification

Kashmir University has put together a portal to help post-graduate students pursue short courses and training under Kashmir University, to enhance the skills of the students despite the number of movement restrictions. The notification read, “SWAYAM (Study Web of Active Learning by Young and Aspiring Minds) is a GOI initiative for Free Online Education hosting hundreds of MOOCs courses with admission to achieve access, equity and quality in Education. Pertinently, the UGC regulations have often emphasized that 20% of courses in every semester can be taken by students from SWAYAM platform and that Universities are mandated to recognize the credits of those 20% courses. In a recent communication from MHRD, GOI, dated May 15, 2020, the University has been asked to peruse the list of MOOC courses and take appropriate action for introduction of these online courses through SWAYAM platform for the benefit of students after approval of the various academic bodies of the university as per the Credit Framework Regulations 2016 issued by UGC.”

Kashmir University’s heads of offices requested to return

Kashmir University’s heads are requested to return to the office in order to further discuss the future during the COVID-19 crisis in the region. The deans, principals are requested to return to put in place a system to go ahead with the assessment and exam plans for Kashmir University as per a notice dated May 18, 2020. The meetings of the heads of institutions are yet to be done.

A list of entrance examination dates is released online on the official website of Kashmir University:

Application form for Various PG Programmes / BA.LLB Entrance Test-2020

Application form for BBA/BCA/B.Sc-IT/B.A (Hons) Mass Communication / Multimedia Production & B.Com (Honours) Programme 2020-21

Application form for 3-Year Integrated PhD Programme Session - 2020

Admission form for PG, B.Ed(Education Deptt), Integrated Programmes 1st Semester-2019

Application form for Counseling for M.Tech Course

Application form for Counseling for BSc MLT Course

Application form for B.Ed Course in Private Colleges

