Kashmir University Evaluation Status: Check BG 6th Sem Batch 2016 Exam Marks

The Kashmir University evaluation status can be seen through this link http://egov.uok.edu.in/Evaluation/Default.aspx. One can find two links when they open this website. One of the links is for BG 6th sem 2016 and the other is for BG 4th sem 2017. The Kashmir University evaluation is currently under process as the exams are being evaluated currently. Read on to know what all information is available on the egov uok evaluation marks.
Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir
Here are the instructions one can use to login into the Kashmir University evaluation website.
Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir
Yesterday, the results for BG 5th semester examination batch 2016 came out. The exam was conducted between Dec 2019 and Jan 2020. Currently, the BG 6th semester evaluation marks are not out yet. But one can see the complete results once the exam evaluation is completed, although you can check if your subject paper has been evaluated or not, as some subjects are evaluated earlier than others. The Kashmir University conducts semester exams twice a year and the results are released in a few weeks.
