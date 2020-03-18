Kashmir University Evaluation Status: Check BG 6th Sem Batch 2016 Exam Marks

The Kashmir University evaluation status can be seen through this link http://egov.uok.edu.in/Evaluation/Default.aspx. One can find two links when they open this website. One of the links is for BG 6th sem 2016 and the other is for BG 4th sem 2017. The Kashmir University evaluation is currently under process as the exams are being evaluated currently. Read on to know what all information is available on the egov uok evaluation marks.

Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir

Kashmir University evaluation status: BG 6th sem batch 2016

Here are the instructions one can use to login into the Kashmir University evaluation website.

When you open the link, select the exam for which you want to see your evaluation marks

Enter the Roll Number, Registration Number and click on Search

If the Roll number is correct, you will see the subjects and the theory marks details, academic details, your roll no., registration number, and even your percentage.

Pic courtesy: University of Kashmir

Important Points while checking the BG 6th sem marks

Marks get uploaded only when your paper is done being evaluated.

If you see the abbreviation UFM written then it stands for Unfair Means. The final result of such candidates will be subject to the decisions of the committee responsible for such cases.

If you see the word "STRAY" written on your login page, it means "Appeared for Examination in non allocated centre".

The word NA in the marks column indicates that the candidate is absent or the evaluation of that particular subject is not complete yet. If the same section is evaluated and marked as Absent, then it means that the candidate didn't appear for the exam.

Kashmir University evaluation status

Yesterday, the results for BG 5th semester examination batch 2016 came out. The exam was conducted between Dec 2019 and Jan 2020. Currently, the BG 6th semester evaluation marks are not out yet. But one can see the complete results once the exam evaluation is completed, although you can check if your subject paper has been evaluated or not, as some subjects are evaluated earlier than others. The Kashmir University conducts semester exams twice a year and the results are released in a few weeks.

