Kerala High Court Recruitment Process For 33 Posts Of Research Assistant To Begin On Aug 5

Kerala High Court recently released an official notification regarding the Kerala High Court recruitment 2020. The notification is for 33 posts of Research Assistant for a period of two years. The notification of Kerala High Court recruitment 2020 was released on the official website of the Kerala High Court recruitment portal.

The interested candidates should apply online on the official Kerala High Court recruitment portal, http://hckrecruitment.nic.in/. No other mode of applications will be accepted. For all the people wondering about Kerala high court vacancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Free Job Alerts For HPU Recruitment: Applications Invited For 500 Vacancies & Posts

Also Read | Petition In Kerala High Court Alleges Patients' Information Leak By Hospitals

Kerala High Court recruitment 2020

The releasing of official notification regarding Kerala High Court recruitment comes as a relief for people looking for government jobs or are searching the internet for a free job alert. The online registration process of Kerala High Court recruitment for Research Assistant will begin on August 5, 2020.

The salary for the post of Research Assistant will be ₹30,000 per month. There are a total of 33 vacancies in the Kerala High Court recruitment process. The candidate must be a law graduate to apply for the post. Candidates who are in the final year or final semester of their law course are also eligible to apply. Applications of final year/semester law students will be considered only on production of the final year mark list and percentage certificate within 45 days from the date of closure of Step II process. The selection will be done on the basis of the viva voce examination. To see all the details about Kerala High Court recruitment check the official notification.

To check the official notification regarding Kerala High Court recruitment click HERE and click on a link that reads "Research Assistant (Temporary)”

For the age limit, a candidate must be born between August 26, 1992, and August 25, 1998. Interested candidates need to apply online at www.hckrecruitment.nic.in. The online application process of Kerala High Court recruitment consists of two steps, Step – I and Step – II. A candidate's online application is complete only if he/she completes both the steps which include the submission of applications by clicking the 'FINAL SUBMISSION' option available in Step-II process.

Also Read | Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Swapna Suresh Moves Kerala High Court To Seek Bail

Also Read | Protecting Coastal Village From Nature's Fury: Kerala High Court

Important dates of Kerala High Court recruitment

The online registration process of Step – I and Step – II starts on – August 5, 2020

Last date to apply in Online registration process of Step – I and Step – II – August 25, 2020

Last date for receipt of the copies of the required documents – October 9, 2020

Candidates are required to keep checking the official website to know the latest news and updates about Kerala High Court vacancy.