Free Job Alerts For HPU Recruitment: Applications Invited For 500 Vacancies & Posts

Himachal Pradesh University recently opened their application process for recruitment into various HPU posts. HPU has released a notification for around 500 posts in various branches. This HPU recruitment list is targeted for the non-teaching staff and support staff members.

Candidates interested in positions like Clerk, Jr Engineer, Computer programmer, Law officer, Driver, Medical Officer, Architect, System Analyst, Public Relation Officer, Conductor, etc can apply for the positions. Read on to know about the detailed vacancies to apply for, as well as the link for their application.

ALSO READ| BPSC MDO Recruitment Registration Window Reopens; Check Details

Free job alerts: HPU recruitment 2020

Junior Engineer vacancy in HPU Recruitment 2020- Eligible candidates from B.Tech/B.E, Diploma can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 10 posts in Shimla location.

HPU Clerk Recruitment 2020- Eligible candidates (Any Graduate) can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 54 posts in Shimla location.

Computer Programmer in HPU Recruitment 2020- Eligible candidates from B.Tech/B.E, MCA can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 2 posts in Shimla location.

Image courtesy: HPU official website

ALSO READ| RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment: 2000 Posts Vacant For Rajasthan Govt. MO Posts

Medical Officer vacancy in HPU Recruitment 2020 - Eligible candidates from BDS, MBBS can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 2 posts in Shimla location.

Assistant Architect vacancy in HPU Recruitment 2020 - Eligible candidates from B.Arch can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 1 post in Shimla location.

ALSO READ| Forest Recruitment 2020: Eligibility, New Openings, Last Dates And More Updates

Law Officer vacancy in HPU Recruitment 2020 - Eligible candidates from LLB, LLM can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 3 posts in Shimla location.

System Analyst, Assistant Librarian, Public Relation Officer, Conductor, and More Vacancies in HPU Recruitment 2020 - Eligible candidates from B.A, BCA, B.Com, B.Ed, B.Sc, B.Tech/B.E, Diploma, B.Lib, 12TH, 10TH, 8TH, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, M.Lib or any graduate can apply for the posts on or before 26-06-2020. The vacancy is for 199 posts in Shimla location.

Note: All vacancies are for Shimla location with the last date of the application being June 26th.

How to apply for HPU recruitment posts

Candidates can apply online on HPU website at http://www.hpuniv.nic.in and http://www.hpuniv.in

The application process starts from 05 June and ends on 26 June 2020.

One can access the detailed pdf from HPU official website or directly from pasting this URL on their browser - http://www.hpuniv.ac.in/upload/tender/5ed50bcf68bcdads.pdf

ALSO READ| Bank Recruitment: Agriculture, Legal & MSME Consultant Vacancy For AP State Cooperative