Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Out Soon, Check DHSE Plus One Results From Official Link

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will soon be declaring the Kerala Plus One result of 2020. Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath announced on Wednesday, July 15 after announcing the plus 2 results, stating that the tabulation work of Kerala Board Class 11 results (also known as DHSE Plus One Result) is going on and the results would be published soon via the online mode. Official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in could be referred to check DHSE 11th class Kerala Result.

Candidates can even get results via SMS or through various mobile apps like Saphalam or PRD Live once the DHSE Plus 1 results are officially announced by the ministers and authorities.

How to check the DHSE Plus One Results once declared?

Visit the official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in

Students must click on the link that is given for “DHSE Results”. Once this link opens students will be able to see a list of results.

Students must make sure to have the details on the Admit Card with them. Details like roll number and etc. might be required to be filled in on the official website to check results.

Third-party websites will also be displaying the results. Here is the list of websites to check the Kerala Plus 1 results.

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala plus two aka DHSE result

Kerala plus two aka DHSE results were recently released on the official website. The Department of Higher Education, aka DHSE Kerala, has announced the results on July 15th. The results for both HSE and VHSE were declared. In spite of the hardships and inconveniences of the lockdown, the pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent this year. Here is the direct link to check Kerala DHSE results - http://keralaresults.nic.in/dhse20bck932/dhse.htm

Here are the steps to check your DHSE plus two results from Saphalam app. The Saphalam 2020 app can be downloaded from Google Play Store only. The app also has subject-based analysis and various reports with respect to Kerala plus two results as well. Students need to open the DHSE result link on the app and enter their name, the school details, the roll number and any other details asked on the app. Once the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

