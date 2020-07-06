Following Triple Lockdown, Kerala Police Urges People Not To Call Them To Fetch Groceries

Following the implementation of a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Police on Monday issued clarification urging citizens not to call police helpline for grocery and other items as they can purchase the same from local shops. The police further stated that there has been some "confusion" with regards to the press release on the lockdown arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram.

Releasing a an official statement, the police stated that intention of the police was to provide emergency medicines/ groceries to people who were in no position to come out.

"Routine and continuous calls are being received on all the police numbers, asking for all types of groceries to be supplied to the homes. The police departments have a very important responsibility of enforcing the lockdown and manage the security of the persons and their property. The intention of the police was to provide emergency medicines/ groceries to people who were in no position to come out," Kerala Police said in a statement.

"Police department cannot become an online supply chain company overnight. Thus, all members of the public are directed to visit their nearest local grocery shops and meet their grocery needs from there. They will carry "self-declaration" with them," the statement added.

All the online food supply firms have been directed to operate during this period to supply food to those who to whom they are providing food on a daily basis and the only exception will be to provide food to senior citizens staying alone, it added.

Kerala Implements Triple Lockdown

Kerala government has decided to impose a 'triple Lockdown' in the Thiruvananthapuram. The triple lockdown will remain in place in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am of Monday, July 6, and will continue for a week.

This means stricter restrictions will be imposed as the idea is to stop the movement of people and break the chain of transmission. Termed as Triple Lockdown, the Lockdown-I would restrict the movement of all people in the district, while the Lockdown-II will be imposed in hotspots of infection, where people will be mandatorily asked to stay-at-home and the Lockdown-III will be imposed in the houses of primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients to undergo compulsory room-quarantine.

