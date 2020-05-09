Plus Two New Exam Time Table 2020 | Recent Updates About Kerala Plus Two Exam

India is under an extended lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Several examinations during this period were either postponed or cancelled. Recently, Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijan announced that the education department in Kerala will be conducting the Kerala plus two exam from May 21, 2020.

The Kerala plus two exams was supposed to happen from March 19, 2020, to March 26, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, it was postponed. The chief minister of Kerala announced that the exams will now be held between May 21, 2020, to May 29, 2020. The plus two new time table 2020 will be announced soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kerala education board regularly for any updates related to plus two new exam time table 2020. Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijan also made it clear that the preparations are in full swing and the evaluation process of the papers which were already held will be starting from May 13.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also talked about the reopening of schools in an official statement. He said that if there is any delay in opening schools, the special programme for children will be starting from June 1. The education program for children will be televised on a television channel from June 1. The classes will also be available on the web and mobile network. He also said that separate arrangements will be made for children without such facilities.

The official press release said that a total of 81,609 teachers of primary and upper primary levels will be completing the training soon. A special holiday training will also be conducted for children through the television channel. The CM of Kerala also reminded schools to make sure that the deployed devices for this special program are taken care of and also told to ensure the maintenance of these devices.