Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How To Download Marksheet Using DigiLocker App?

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or the MSBSHSE has announced the results of class 10 students on the official website as well as some external official apps like DigiLocker. The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 was announced by 1 pm earlier today that is July 29, 2020. The results can be accessed through the official website as well as some external applications. If the websites of Maharashtra board result are not loading due to heavy traffic, then students can check the results through the app- DigiLocker.
According to reports, the DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT which aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. DigiLocker is an application which was launched in 2015 under the initiative of Digital India. It is a cloud storage space for individuals as well as institutions. These applications were earlier launched by the government to ease access to central facilities.
The DigiLocker app can be downloaded on the smartphone. Students can log in to their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers to check Maharashtra 10th result 2020. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the SSC result, mark sheet and certificates of Maharashtra 10th result 2020. Below is a step-by-step method to avail the service.
