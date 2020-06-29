Kerala SSLC Result: 10th Standard Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Know Procedure To Check

Quick links:
The state education department of Kerala has revealed in a recent notification that the results for the students of the 10th standard will be announced on June 30, 2020, that is tomorrow. Students can access the results online. The link for the same is results.kerala.nic.in. There are other links through which the results can be checked which are mentioned below.
Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results of Kerala SSLC 2020 with the help of their hall tickets. Generally, the results of the annual examination are announced in the month of May. However, this year, the result declaration of Kerala SSLC was pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic that grappled the country.
In 2019, the academic results of the 2018-2019 batch were announced on May 6, 2019. The annual examinations were given by lakhs of students across the southernmost state in the country. Last year, the passing percentage of Kerala saw 97.84% out of the total number of students who appeared. Out of all the students, the state topper Bhavana N Sivadas scored 99.8% to achieve the ‘first in-state’ rank. This year, over four lakh students are waiting for the results.
Generally, Kerala examinations happen between March 10 to March 24 every year. However, this year, the exams were pushed to May. Between the dates May 26 to May 30, several students appeared for the exams following the social distancing norms. Additionally, the state education department has revealed that it will announce the 12th standard results in the coming month.
Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the Kerala SSLC results will have to log in to the websites of the Kerala government to access the results. There are several getaways to check the results- keralapareeksahabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in. Keep the hall ticket or the admit card handy.
