Kerala SSLC Result Date Announced, See Steps To Download Plus 2 Results From Official Link

The state of Kerala witnessed a sudden rise in positive coronavirus cases within the last three weeks after the return of people from various parts of the country along with international travellers. The State has eased down lockdown in parts, however, some parts of Kasaragod, Kannur, and Palakkad amongst others, still have active cases. This has affected educational and economical activities in the State. Post the declaration of the Kerala University fifth sem results for various courses, the Kerala education board has now revealed the release dates for its SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams. Read on to know more about how to check for your results from the official website.

Kerala SSLC plus 2 Result date and time

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will now be released on June 30 at 11 am IST according to the office of Kerala education director. The Kerala THSLC, SSLC (H.I), THSLC (H.I.), AHSLC results would also be released on the same date. Along with these results, Kerala education board is all set to release the results for higher secondary and vocational secondary results before July 10th as well.

The Kerala SSLC, higher secondary, vocational secondary exam had actually started from March 10, but due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the exams had to be postponed from March 19th. The remaining exams were then carried out between May 26th to May 30. These exams were then evaluated within a month and the results are now all ready to be released on June 30.

How to check Kerala SSLC result?

Results can be checked via this website options.

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in.

The results can also be checked from Kerala Boards' official app called Saphalam. The app is available on Google Playstore. The results can also be checked via SMS facility as well.

Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020

Enter the registration number or roll number details as mentioned on your hall ticket

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Save the Kerala Board Results in a PDF format for future reference.

Recently Kerala University Declared Result For Various Courses as well. This includes fifth-semester results for B. Com (CBCSS), B. Com (CBCS) regular, B.Sc.(CBCSS) and BA (CBCSS) courses as well. Kerala University's controller of examination had revealed the university fifth sem results on June 23, 2020.

