Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020

Kerala SSLC exams and plus two exams will now be held from May 26, 2020. The Kerala general education department made the announcement recently. The Kerala general education department also released the Kerala SSLC exam time table for the exams which will be starting from May 26, 2020. The exam dates for SSLC and plus two were earlier postponed due to the lockdown. According to the latest schedule, class X exams will be conducted from May 26 to May 28.

The evaluation process for the already conducted exams has already started on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The exams will be conducted in the afternoon session. As per the new Kerala SSLC exam time table, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry exams of class X will be on May 26, 27, 28 respectively. The plus two or the higher secondary examinations will be conducted from May 26, 2020, to May 30, 2020. These exams will be conducted in the morning session. Let’s take a look at the new Kerala SSLC exam time table.

Kerala SSLC exam time table 2020

May 26, 2020 – Mathematics

May 27, 2020 – Physics

May 28, 2020 – Chemistry

These exams will be held in the afternoon session.

Kerala plus one exam time table 2020

May 26, 2020 - Entrepreneurship Development (FN)

May 27, 2020 - Music / Accountancy / Geography / Social Work / Sanskrit Sahithya

May 28, 2020 – Economics

May 29, 2020 - Physics / Philosophy / English Literature / Sociology

May 30, 2020 - Chemistry / Gandhian Studies / Anthropology

Kerala plus two exam time table 2020

May 26, 2020 - Entrepreneurship Development

May 27, 2020 - Biology / Geology / Sanskrit Shashtra / Electronics / Communicative English / Statistics / Part III Languages

May 28, 2020 - Business Studies / Psychology / Electronic Service Technology (old) / Electronic System

May 29, 2020 - History / Islamic History & culture / Computer Application / Home Science / computer science

May 30, 2020 - Mathematics / Political Science / Journalism

Plus two exams will be held in the morning session.