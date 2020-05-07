Vizag Gas Leak: Kerala CM Expresses His 'deepest Condolences' To All Those Affected

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed his shock over the gas leak at a private chemical plant in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he is shocked about the incident.

ఈ రోజు విశాఖపట్నం లో జరిగిన దురదృష్టపు సంఘటనకు తీవ్రంగా చింతిస్తున్నాను. చనిపోయిన మృతులకు వారి కుటుంబాలకి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. హాస్పిటల్ లో ఉన్న వారు వెంటనే కోలుకోవాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.



Shocked to learn of the Vizag gas leak. Our deepest condolences to all who have been affected. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 7, 2020

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: President & Vice-President express condolences to families of deceased

Gas leak at Vizag plant

At least nine people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. District Collector V Vinay Chand said two people were killed due to the Styrene gas leak, while some are in a critical condition. Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after treatment, he said. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu tells TDP cadre to be ready to help people in distress

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Governor orders 'war footing' rescue; advises mobilising Red Cross

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi calls for meeting of NDMA to monitor situation; speaks to MHA