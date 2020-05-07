SSLC Exam Time Table, Dates For Karnataka And Kerala State Boards

The world is battling with the potentially deadly disease of COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors and in quarantine. This implied that schools, colleges, offices, etc. remain shut until the spread of the virus was curbed.

SSLC exams to be held in June: Karnataka government

Considering the gravity of the pandemic, Suresh Kumar, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka on Tuesday made an announcement regarding the SSLC exams. He announced that the department plans to conduct the state board exams for class 10th, which is also known as SSLC exams, in the third or the fourth week of June. He also said to a media portal that he would be announcing the schedule for the exams in 20 to 30 days.

The minister also said that apart from maintaining norms and measures under the guidelines of Coronavirus, officials must ensure that examination centres have sanitizers. Moreover, he asked the officials to ensure practising social distancing and urged the students to wear masks at all times.

On another note, Doordarshan’s Chandana channel telecasts Math and Science classes in Kannada languages for students to revise. The channel has scheduled to telecast English classes from May 9th from 9:30 AM. The minister added that the decision to proceed with the exam was inspired by seeing the enthusiasm for it by the students themselves. He pointed out that students had said that they do not want to be called the ‘corona-pass batch’.

SSLC to conduct exams in May: Kerala CM

Other than that, Kerala Board Exams are to be conducted in May 2020. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the state education department would be holding the remaining SSLC examination for class 10th and 12th from May 21st to May 29th. He added to his statement that the evaluation for the completed examinations would commence on May 13th, 2020. Reportedly, this year, more than 12 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination. The exam scheduled will soon be uploaded on the official website of SSLC Kerala. The CM of Kerala also said to a media portal that the online teacher training that was implemented for 81,600 primary and upper primary teachers would be completed very soon.

Image credits: Canva