Pune University News: Official Notice Confirms Exams Cancellation And Promotion For FY, SY

Pune University students have been waiting for an update regarding their exams. They have finally been relieved as Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced that first and second-year students will be automatically promoted whereas final year students’ exams will be conducted.

Pune University news: Exams cancelled?

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The pandemic has badly affected the world's economy. The wide spread of the virus has resulted in a complete lockdown in several countries.

In India, a lockdown was also implemented. This lockdown resulted in all schools and colleges either being completely shut or conducting classes online. But several university students were waiting to give their final exams amidst this pandemic.

Now, Pune University students are in relief has there has finally been some news regarding their final exams. On Friday, May 8, 2020, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant made some important announcements that have helped nearly 16 lakh students from 13 universities in the state.

According to Samant’s announcement, the first and second-year students will be promoted to the next year based on their previous performances. These performances will include all the internal assignments and tests that have been conducted throughout the year. But the final year students of these universities, including Pune University, will be appearing for their exams.

Pune University’s final-year students will tentatively be giving their final exams between July 1 to July 30. But this decision will also be revised around June 20. This revised decision will be taken based on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Promotion for FY and SY students at Pune University

The announcement by Mr. Uday Samant stated that all first and second-year students will be promoted. The students will be judged on a 50- 50% gradation formula. 50% will be based on the student’s previous year performance and the remaining 50% will be based on the current year’s performance. Students who do not qualify for the next year through this system will be given a chance later to improve their grades.

There is also a special provision for students who fail to meet the criteria to be promoted. They can clear all of their papers in the new term. Students who have ATKTs (Allowed to keep term) will be promoted. But these students have to clear their papers within 120 days of the new term beginning.

