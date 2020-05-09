MHT CET 2020: Will The CET Examination Take Place In July 2020?

There have been a lot of speculations about the MHT CET 2020 examinations ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been implemented. Though now the state government has announced that only examinations of the last semester of the students will be taken whereas students in the FY & SY classes will be promoted ahead, no concrete information about the MHT CET 2020 examination was brought to light. It is being speculated that the state government will conduct MHT CET 2020 examinations in July along with other last semester examinations but such an announcement hasn't been made on the official website of MHT CET.

Also read: MUHS Exam: Official University notice confirms delay of examinations

MHT CET 2020 examination details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell recently announced that they are giving a further extension on the application dates till May 20, 2020. Candidates wishing to apply for the examination can go on to the official website of MHT CET which will be listed below. Earlier, the application dates were only extended till May 8, 2020, but were extended furthermore due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Mumbai University news: Has an 'exam cancelled' notice been issued?

MHT CET 2020 official website - mahacet.org

Various news portals are reporting that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held between July 1-15 for the undergraduate level. Whereas, July 23-30 for the post-graduate level. But the official website of MHT CET 2020 has not made any such announcement. The official website states that the examinations have been postponed until further notice.

Image courtesy - MHT CET 2020 official website

Also read: Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray assures university students over method of evaluation, more

On the other hand, as more and more questionable news portals have speculated about the possible examination dates, MHT CET's official website had to jump in and make a clarifying statement. The official statement released urged candidates to not believe in fake rumours. The message also asked candidates to refer to only the official website of MHT CET in order to get trustable news.

Image courtesy - MHT CET 2020 official website

Also read: Hyderabad University entrance exam, application form, and admission details

It is still unsure when the examinations will finally kick-off. But with the extension of the application dates have certainly eased some of the stress on students. It is being reported that the official portal of MHT CET 2020 will soon be making an announcement about the examinations.

Also read: Delhi University exams updates, news and other details to know