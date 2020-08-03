KIIT Counselling Process Started: Check Dates And Branch Allotment Details

KIIT counselling has been started by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. The KIIT counselling process has been started in the online mode for BTech and other undergraduate courses. The option for filling application in KIIT counselling process along with uploading of documents is now available online for all the courses. The seat allocation of KIITEE 2020 will be done after the completion of choice filling. The KIIT counselling for undergraduate and integrated courses has started from July 31, 2020, and the window is open from July 31 to August 3, 2020. The date of choice filling in BTech courses was available from July 30, 2020, to August 1, 2020.

The KIIT counselling for BTech course has started from July 30, 2020, The date of final KIIT branch allotment is August 5, 2020, for BTech courses. The seat allotment of KIIT 2020 is based entirely on merit secured in the examination. According to the availability of seats in different courses, KIIT cutoff will be notified. The candidates who have secured marks above the KIIT cutoff are called for the counselling process. There are a total of three rounds in KIIT counselling process. Here is a look at the KIIT counselling process.

KIIT counselling and KIIT branch allotment process details