SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka SSLC Result Expected To Be Out In Next Few Days

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 in the next couple of days. The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had informed about the Karnataka SSLC result date to media earlier this month. He had said that the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 would be announced in the first week of August 2020. the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 once declared, will be available for the students on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), karresults.nic.in. For all the people who are wondering about Karnataka SSLC result date and SSLC result 2020 Karnataka, here is everything you need to know.

Karnataka SSLC result date

Last month in a media interaction, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had mentioned that they are trying to get the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 out by the first week of August 2020. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the exact Karnataka SSLC result date. Reportedly, over 8.40 lakh students are currently awaiting their Karnataka SSLC result 2020. Some of the papers in Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for class 10 could not be held on the scheduled dates because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country and the lockdown. The remaining exams were later conducted from June 25 to July 4, 2020. The exams were conducted under the strict following of social distancing rules and norms.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 once announced?

Visit the official website of the board at karresults.nic.in.

Search for the link of Karnataka SSLC result 2020 on the website homepage and click on it.

Fill in the required details like exam roll number as mentioned on the 10th admit card or hall ticket.

Cross-check the details once and click on submit

Your Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka and take a printout for future use.

Here are some of the alternative websites where the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka can be checked in case the official website goes down

www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

www.karresults.nic.in

www.pue.kar.nic.in

www.kar.nic.in

Examresults.net

results.cgg.gov.in

results.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

Suvidya Result – bspucpa.com

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to know about the latest updates and news related to SSLC exam result.