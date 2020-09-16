Assam CEE 2020: Assam CEE Admit Card Released, Direct Link Here

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) recently released the Assam CEE admit card for students. The Assam CEE admit card was released on the official website of the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) at astu.ac.in. Those candidates who had registered themselves for the Assam CEE 2020 can now go to the official website and do Assam CEE admit card download. This Assam CEE admit card 2020 is for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE 2020) of this year. For all the people who are curious about the Assam CEE 2020 and Assam CEE admit card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Assam CEE 2020

Assam CEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at various examination centres all over the state. The Assam CEE 2020 will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM. In a public notice by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), it was also declared that the results of Assam CEE 2020 will be announced on or before September 30, 2020, i.e. within ten days of the examination. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their Assam CEE admit card 2020 with them at the day of Assam CEE 2020 examination. Candidates are also required to carry a duly filled self-declaration along with the Assam CEE admit card 2020. Here is how to do Assam CEE admit card download.

How to do Assam CEE admit card download

Go to the official website of the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) at astu.ac.in.

Look for a link that reads as, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CEE 2020” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Log in using your correct credentials.

Your Assam CEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Assam CEE admit card 2020 and take a print out of it for future use.

Download Assam CEE admit card 2020 directly by clicking HERE

They are also told to report at the Assam CEE 2020 examination centre at the time mentioned on the Assam CEE admit card 2020 to avoid crowd while entering the examination centre. The university in its official notice also mentioned that they will be providing a face mask, individual alcohol-based sanitizer and hand gloves to all the candidates to maintain Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Here is a look at all the guidelines by The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) regarding COVID-19 for all the candidates.

See guidelines by The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) HERE