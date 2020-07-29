Kerala Plus One Result 2020 Declared: DHSE Plus One Result Out On 'keralaresults.nic.in'

Department of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE in Kerala has announced the results of the plus one classes. All the affiliated students and institutions can check the results on the official website. The link for the same is keralaresults.nic.in. Students must keep their hall tickets and credentials handy to check the Kerala plus one result 2020 without any problems.

Also Read | KMAT 2020 Result Is Out! CEE Kerala Released MBA Admission Test Results For 2020-21

Kerala plus one result 2020 details

Kerala plus one result 2020 can be now checked by the students on the website. If students are unhappy with the marks or find any other problems in the mark sheets, then they are urged to visit the schools that they are registered in. If the main site is not loading due to heavy traffic, then an alternate link for the same is dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can use either of the websites for result checking of plus one.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Out Soon, Check DHSE Plus One Results From Official Link

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath had earlier revealed that the results of the plus two class and the passing percentage for the plus two classes were 85.13%. Earlier, the Department of Higher Secondary Education and the state education minister had said that the results were delayed due to the pandemic situation caused by a coronavirus. However, the evaluation was sped up after the HRD ministry had urged all states to announce the pending results in July itself. This is to aid the admission process for the upcoming academic years. Students who clear the DHSE plus one result will be successfully registered for the plus two classes.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon By DHSE Kerala At Keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE plus one result announced after plus two results

The affiliated students and institutions are urged by the state to check the results as it is live now. The results will only be announced through the registered website as per the ministry. The plus two passing percentage of 2020 saw a 0.77% increase which is 85.13% in 2020. In 2019, it was 84.33% for plus two students, as per reports. This year for the plus two examinations, over 3.75 lakh students registered and wrote the papers in between the pandemic and over 3.19 lakh students have cleared the examinations.

Here are the steps for Kerala plus one result 2020

Log in to the official website that is - keralaresults.nic.in for Kerala plus one result 2020. Look at the 'DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2020' on the DHSE plus one result homepage. Click on the pus one results and you will be led to the plus one result page. Type your roll number and required credentials to get the DHSE plus one result and click submit. You will get your plus one result 2020 on the display. Keep a printout of Kerala plus one result 2020 for future use or reference.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020: DHSE Plus One Result To Be Out This Month Says State Dept