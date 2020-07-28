KMAT 2020 Result Is Out! CEE Kerala Released MBA Admission Test Results For 2020-21

KMAT 2020 results were released on July 27th. KMAT refers to the entrance exam conducted in Kerala for MBA course admissions. The KMAT exam was conducted on July 21st and the results were uploaded at CEE Kerala that is cee.kerala.gov.in. See the step by step process to check the KMAT 2020 results. Read on to know the qualifying criteria for KMAT 2020 and how to check the results. Here is the direct URL one can use to check the KMAT 2020 results- https://cee.kerala.gov.in/mba2020/public/pdf/result.pdf

KMAT 2020 qualifying criteria

Candidates qualifying the KMAT 2020 exams are the ones who secured 15% of the total marks - that was 720. This means that candidates scoring 108 and above are qualified for KMAT and could apply for admissions into any college in Kerala for MBA courses.

For candidates belonging to SEBC category, the cut-off marks are 10% i.e a score of 72 will be considered for the SEBC category.

For SC/ST category a cut off of 7.5% marks, i.e. a sore of 54 marks, will make them eligible to apply for Kerala colleges in MBA course.

How to check KMAT 2020 result

Visit the CEE Kerala official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link stating “MBA: KMAT 2020 – Candidate Portal”

Click on ‘select Result’.

Press Control F on your keyboard and find your name in the result list. You can either type your name or the roll number to find the results.

The KMAT 2020 result would then be displayed for your candidature.

Download or take a print out of the same for future reference.

This is how the results will look like. The KMAT Kerala results are in a PDF format.

Image courtesy: CEE Kerala website

Kerala exam & results news

Department of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE in Kerala has released an official notification stating that the students can expect the results in the month of July or early in August. Once the results are out, students can check them on the official website of the board. The link for the same is keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC Revaluation results have also been released recently by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Students registered under the 2019-2020 batch and who have applied for the SSLC revaluation result can log in to the official website of the Bhavan. The link for the same is keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students will have to keep their hall tickets and the seat numbers ready to check the new marks after the second round of correction.

