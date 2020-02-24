KPSC Recruitment 2020: Details Of Site Engineer Interview Revealed

The Kerela Public Service Commission (KPSC) has just released the latest list of job opportunities. The KPSC Recruitment 2020 also offers a job for the post of Site Engineer. A Site Engineer plays an integral role in Site Management and is responsible for the security, safety and organisation of the location and the people working at the Site. If you are qualified to work as a Site Engineer and have an interest in applying for the job, then you can refer to the KPSC Recruitment 2020 website to know more about the upcoming interview for the post.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 - Interview for the Post of Site Engineer

The KPSC 2020 website has a page dedicated to the upcoming interviews and job opportunities. You can easily find the interview information by going to the KPSC 2020's official website and clicking on the latest updates link. For those unable to find the page, here is a direct link to the KPSC Recruitment 2020 list. Here is a direct link to the PDF download page for the Site Engineer interview information.

The interview is for the post Site Engineer GR-II (CAT NO: 430/2014). The interview will be for the Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd. and will be held on March 13, 2020. There will be two interviews held, the first at 9:30 AM and the second at 12 PM. You can send your resume through an SMS and can also find out more details about the job by directly contacting the organisation. The contact number that they have provided is 0471­2546385.

Other jobs that are available at KPSC Recruitment 2020 include the post for Laboratory Assistant for the State Farming Corporation of Kerela Ltd., Lower Division Clerk position for the Kerala State Federation Of SC-ST Development Co-Operative Limited, and Junior Consultant (Anesthesia) post for the Health Services Department of Kerela. There are many more jobs available on the KPSC 2020 website that you can apply for if you are qualified. The KPSC Recruitment 2020 is the best way of getting into public service posts in the state of Kerela.

