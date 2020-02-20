KPSC Recruitment 2020: Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 Rank List Announced

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducts various exams for the selection of candidates for various posts. The exams are conducted in an online format followed by the interview. Based on online tests and interview marks the shortlisted candidates are selected for the posts.

Candidates that get cut-off marks or above it in the OMR/ online exams are eligible for the interview. The final list of shortlisted candidates is based on the performance of the candidates in the interview. After the final round of interviews, highest-scoring candidates that get the highest marks are selected for the various positions.

KPSC 2020 recruitment exam and result details:

Recently, KPSC recruitment services held exams for the position of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 vacancy in various districts of Kerala. Kerala Public Service Commission recruits the shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 in various Health Services Department.

On the official website, KPSC issued the ranked list for the post of Junior Health Inspector Grade -II on Rs 11,620-20,240/- in Municipal Common Service in Wayanad district. The rank list includes the main list and supplementary list in different categories on the website or below:

How to check the rank list?

KPSC 2020 results and rank list for Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 for Online exams are out now. Candidates who attempted the KPSC 2020 online/ OMR exam category Number 137/2015 can now check the rank list on the official website of the KPSC services exams, i.e keralapsc.gov.in

The shortlisted candidates can check their registered numbers in the result list. The candidates whose names are shortlisted in the rank list are eligible for the final round of selection, which is the interview round. The date and time of the interview will be announced by the Kerala PSC on their official website. All the latest KPSC notification can be checked on the official KPSC recruitment website.

