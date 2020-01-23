UPSC 2019 Mains PT Interview Schedule Out | Details Here

The schedule for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Interview was released recently on their official site. To check out the schedule and keep track of it, one can visit the site and download the schedule. Candidates are expected to keep checking the site for further updates.

UPSC Mains 2019 Interview schedule

The date and time for UPSC Mains for Personality Test was released recently. The schedule has been put up on the official site of Union Public Service Commission, in the form of a PDF file. The file consists of the roll number, serial number, date, and time of the interview. The UPSC 2019 PT interview will be held between February 17, 2020, and April 3, 2020. The interview is being held in two slots on each day. Candidates are expected to note the day right as there is no specific order in which the interview is being held. For each day specified, the first slot is at 9 AM while the second slot is at 1 PM. Around 2304 candidates are expected to give out interviews in the given period of time.

Interview for UPSC IFS 2019

The schedule for UPSC IFS was also released recently on the official government site. The interview sessions for this will be held between February 10, 2020, and February 14, 2020. The interview timing for each day is expected to be either 9 AM or 1 PM. The address for the interview has also been specified on the site. The candidates selected for the interview round were released on January 21, 2020. The call letter for UPSC IFS 2019 is also expected to reach the candidates by January 24, 2020. The candidates can log in to their accounts and access the call letter whenever required. For all authentic details, visit upsc@gov.in.

Image Courtesy: https://www.upsc.gov.in