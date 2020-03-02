KPSC Recruitment 2020- Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Wild Life Assistant Grade II

Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment 2020 had invited applications from eligible candidates for the available vacancies for the post of Wild Life Assistant Grade II. These applications were supposed to be submitted online through the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment after the one-time registration. The recruited candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Wild Life Assistant and will be recruited at the Kerala Forest Department. The results have been declared on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment 2020.

The vacancies that are available will be decided community-wise. The results were based on the online examination which was held last year on August 13, 2019. Candidates who have obtained marks that are above the given cut-off will be eligible for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

The result for the post of Wild Life Assistant Grade-II has been declared by KSPC

Here is a look at the results. This list has the name of the selected candidates for this post.

Expected Pay Scale for required for KPSC recruitment 2020

The expected pay scale is starting from ₹26500/- and will go up to ₹56700/-

Qualifications required for KPSC recruitment 2020

The candidates are required to have a degree in Zoology or Botany or Forestry or Veterinary Science from a University, Institution or Deemed University recognized by the Government of India.

Physical eligibility needed for KPSC recruitment in 2020

The male candidates are required to have a height of not less than 168 cm and 81cm around the chest.

The female candidates are required to have a height of not less than 157 cm.

Age Limit required for KPSC 2020

19 to 39 years. Candidates born between January 02, 1989, and January 01, 2000

19 to 36 for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste

