KPSC Recruitment 2020- Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Wild Life Assistant Grade II

Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment 2020 had invited applications from eligible candidates for the available vacancies for the post of Wild Life Assistant Grade II. These applications were supposed to be submitted online through the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment after the one-time registration. The recruited candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Wild Life Assistant and will be recruited at the Kerala Forest Department. The results have been declared on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment 2020.
The vacancies that are available will be decided community-wise. The results were based on the online examination which was held last year on August 13, 2019. Candidates who have obtained marks that are above the given cut-off will be eligible for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.
