KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Selected For The Post Of Health Inspector

Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment 2020 had invited applications from eligible candidates for the available vacancies for the post of Health Inspector Grade II. These applications are supposed to be submitted online through the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC recruitment after the one-time registration. The recruited candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 in various Health Services Department.

The vacancies available are decided community-wise. The results are based on the online test which was conducted and also the interview. Candidates who have obtained marks that are above the cut-off are eligible for the interview.

The result for the post of Health Inspector has been declared by KPSC.

Check the results here This list is only for the selection of candidates for the post of Health Inspector Grade 2. This is a special recruitment only for Scheduled Tribe. The selected candidates will be recruited for Health and Service Department in Ernakulam district. This list is brought into force with effect from February 18, 2020.

Expected Pay Scale for required for KPSC recruitment 2020

The expected pay scale is starting from ₹29200/- to ₹62400/-

Qualifications required for KPSC recruitment 2020

The candidates must have passed the Plus Two Examination or its equivalent exam.

Physical eligibility needed for KPSC recruitment in 2020

The minimum height should be 152 cm and in case the candidate belongs to the SC community, the minimum height is supposed to be 150 cms.

Age Limit required for KPSC 2020

19 to 34 for the candidates who belong to the Muslim community

19 to 36 for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste

The endurance required for KPSC 2020

The candidate should successfully complete the endurance test of running 2.5 km race within 15 minutes.

