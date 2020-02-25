KPSC 2020 Recruitment: Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Women Civil Excise Officer

Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC 2020 has invited applications from eligible candidates for the available vacancies for the post of Women Civil Excise Officer. These applications are supposed to be submitted online through the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission after the one-time registration. The vacancies open are decided community wise. The OMR was held on February 24 and the endurance test which was conducted on January 22 and January 23.

Here is the list of the Shortlisted Candidates for the Post of Women Civil Excise Officer

CHECK THE LIST HERE

Qualifications required for KPSC 2020

The candidates should have passed the Plus Two Examination or its equivalent

Physical Eligibility required for KPSC 2020

The minimum required height should be 152 cm and in case the candidate belongs to the SC community, the minimum height is supposed to be 150 cms.

The endurance required for KPSC 2020

The candidate should successfully complete the endurance test of running 2.5 km race within 15 minutes.

Physique and eyesight required for KPSC 2020

The candidate must have a medical certificate by a medical officer, not below the rank of an assistant surgeon or a junior consultant. This certificate should show the candidate's physical fitness and her capacity for active outdoor work.

The candidate should also have a certificate to possess the visual standards without glasses

Distant vision: 6/6 Snellen right and left eye

Near vision: 0.5 Snellen right and left eye

Age Limit required for KPSC 2020

19 to 34 for the candidates who belong to the Muslim community

19 to 36 for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste

Expected Pay Scale for required for KPSC 2020

The pay scale starting from ₹20,000/- and will go up to ₹45,800/-.

Procedure to apply for KPSC 2020

The interested and eligible candidates will apply using the online link. The candidates were supposed to apply for required for KPSC 2020 from dates January 5, 2019, to February 5, 2020.

