KSFES 2020 Recruitment: 1567 Vacancies For Fireman, Driver In Fire Dept Of Karnataka

The Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Service, known as KSFES, recently released an advertisement in the newspaper. The ad that was released on June 12 announced about the applications invited for 1567 posts related to Fire Department in Karnataka. The posts are for the positions of Fireman, Driver, Station Officer, as well as Technician posts. The link is currently not updated on the official website but one must check the website continuously or call the numbers to get more details about the online application. However, candidates can apply for the posts locally. Read to know more about the vacancy as well as the educational qualification for the posts.
Freshers can apply for the Karnataka Fire Department posts. As per the minimum qualifications, the candidates are required to be 10th/ Inter or +2/ Graduation according to the various posts. Candidates also would need to clear the physical and medical fitness, they should also have driving skills.
