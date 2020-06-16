KSFES 2020 Recruitment: 1567 Vacancies For Fireman, Driver In Fire Dept Of Karnataka

The Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Service, known as KSFES, recently released an advertisement in the newspaper. The ad that was released on June 12 announced about the applications invited for 1567 posts related to Fire Department in Karnataka. The posts are for the positions of Fireman, Driver, Station Officer, as well as Technician posts. The link is currently not updated on the official website but one must check the website continuously or call the numbers to get more details about the online application. However, candidates can apply for the posts locally. Read to know more about the vacancy as well as the educational qualification for the posts.

KSFES recruitment 2020: See job alerts for fire department Karnataka

Freshers can apply for the Karnataka Fire Department posts. As per the minimum qualifications, the candidates are required to be 10th/ Inter or +2/ Graduation according to the various posts. Candidates also would need to clear the physical and medical fitness, they should also have driving skills.

How To Apply for KSFES 2020

Candidates applying for various posts in KSFES 2020 can submit the application through offline mode or online mode at http://ksfesonline.in/ if the online link is updated by the KSFES Dept in coming days.

One can also refer to the employment newspaper in Karnataka or visit the official KSFES website at https://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/ksfes/pages/home.aspx

Ensure that the candidate fulfills the eligibility criteria for the post they are applying for.

Make sure to have a correct email Id and mobile number for communication purposes. Before submitting the application keep ready the documents like ID proof, age, educational qualification, recent photograph, resume, as well as experience if any.

Age criteria and fees

Candidates interested in various posts in recruitment KSFES 2020 must-have a minimum age of 18 years while the maximum age should not be more than 35 years.

However, there is relaxation in the upper age limit for OBC (2A/2B/3A/3B) as well as SC/ST candidates as per norms of Karnataka government.

Applications are expected to be around Rs. 250 for (Gen/OBC - 2A/2B/3A/3B) and Rs. 50 (for Reserved categories)

Vacancy for KSFES 2020

Fireman - 1,222

Fireman Driver - 227

Technician - 82

Fire Station Officer (FSO)- 36

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock