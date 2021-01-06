KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Is How To Download

The Indian Institute of Science, IISc has released the KVPY admit card 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana’s admit card has been released on the official website of the exam at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Those candidates who had registered for the upcoming exam can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the KVPY admit card download. For all the people who are still confused about the KVPY 2021 and the KVPY admit card 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

KVPY admit card 2021

The registered candidates can now download KVPY admit card 2021 by using their User ID and password. One can also reset their password while logging in to their account by clicking on forgot password. KVPY exam date 2021 is scheduled to be on January 31, 2021. KVPY 2021 is a National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences. It is initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Here is a look at how to do the KVPY admit card download.

KVPY admit card download

Go to the official website of the KVPY 2021 at kvpy.iisc.ernet.nic

On the homepage, look for the link of KVPY admit card download and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials like user ID and password. Cross-check all the details before clicking on Login.

Your KVPY admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details mentioned on the KVPY admit card 2021 and download it.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

KVPY admit card download direct link HERE

KVPY 2021

The aim of this entrance examination and fellowship is to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. The objective of the program is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country. The aptitude test is conducted at various centres all over the country. On the basis of aptitude test, candidates are shortlisted and called for the interview round. It is the final stage of the selection procedure for fellowship. Both aptitude and interview round marks are considered while granting the fellowship.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana at kvpy.iisc.ernet.nic to know about all the latest updates and details about KVPY 2021 and KVPY exam date 2021.