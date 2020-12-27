ICMR Assistant Admit Card 2020 Released; Here Is All That You Need To Know

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the admit card for the ICMR Assistant examination 2020 on the official website icmr.gov.in. The candidates have been requested to download their respective admit cards. The computer-based recruitment examination will be conducted on January 3, 2021.

Read: SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Steps to download the admit card

Open the official website, i.e, icmr.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ICMR ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXAM SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 03.01.2021”.

Enter the credentials on the new page that appears

The ICMR details will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can download the card and even take out a print out for future reference

Read: XAT Admit Card 2021 Released Online At Xatonline.in For Download

Recently, ICMR published the recruitment notification for appointment of scientists.The vacancies include 80 Assistants (Group-B Level-6), 42 Scientists ‘E' (Medical), 1 Scientist ‘E' (Non-Medical), 16 Scientists ‘D' (Medical) and 6 Scientists ‘D' (Non-Medical). Eligible candidates were expected to apply for the posts at https://www.icmr.gov.in/. or https://recruit.icmr.org.in/. While the maximum age requirement for Assistant is 30 years, for Scientist D it is 45 years and Scientist E is 50 years. All interested candidates can check educational and other eligibilities from the website.

Read: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At Bssc.bih.nic.in, See How To Download Here

Also Read: IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)